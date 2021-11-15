Active Duty National Guard Members Should Be Able to Unionize, According to a New Lawsuit.

Several labor unions filed a lawsuit on Monday, arguing that Connecticut National Guard members serving on active service in the state should have the same rights to organize as civilian state workers.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 4, the Connecticut Police and Fire Union, the National Association of Government Employees, and the Civil Service Employees International Union Local 2001 are the four organizations.

They sued US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice in this case.

According to the Associated Press, a federal law passed in 1978 requires personnel of the armed forces to wear uniforms.