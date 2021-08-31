Across one Liverpool street, more than 200 cannabis plants were discovered in weed farms.

In Liverpool, more than 224 cannabis plants and equipment were seized.

On Thursday, August 26, police executed a warrant on Scargreen Avenue in Norris Green and discovered 61 cannabis plants.

Officers then became suspicious of two more residences on the same block, forcing entrance into both.

A ‘sophisticated’ £400k-a-year cannabis farm has been discovered in the area.

On Scargreen Avenue, another 67 mature cannabis plants and 96 immature cannabis plants were discovered.

Officers also confiscated a white Transit vehicle suspected of being used in the illicit conduct.

The search for the occupants is still underway.

“These warrants are an excellent example of our officers recognizing the visible evidence of a probable cannabis farm and taking prompt action to remove drugs from circulation and restrict criminals’ ability to profit from them,” Sergeant Andy Hall said.

“The electricity in both addresses has been rendered safe, and the risk of tampering with the electricity to neighboring properties has been eliminated.

“For anyone unlucky enough to reside close, this might have resulted in a very severe flood and fire risk.

“It’s critical that we uncover cannabis farms as soon as possible because no one wants to live near a potential death trap, and we’re only able to act because of residents in the impacted areas and our officers’ proactivity.

“We’re also interested in speaking with anyone who may have spotted people entering and going from the Scargreen Avenue houses in recent days or weeks.

“Any information about suspicious people or vehicles could be crucial in identifying those involved, and we will act on all we learn.”