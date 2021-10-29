Across Merseyside, police are ‘alert’ to’very concerning’ spiking events.

Merseyside Police has acknowledged that it is “aware” of the recent “extremely concerning” spiking events.

To combat spiking, the force has collaborated with a variety of partners across the city, including Liverpool City Council, Public Health, licensees, licensing, the three universities, and LIPA.

Liverpool, according to a police spokesperson, is one of the safest cities in the UK, as evidenced by its Purple Flag designation, which it has kept for more than a decade.

Merseyside Police acknowledged that it has a plan in place to safeguard vulnerable people, identify prospective criminals, and provide support to victims at all times.

This weekend will be no different, according to Liverpool community policing Superintendent Diane Pownall, as officers strive to give a visible and comforting presence across the region.

“We understand why hearing about incidents being reported in Merseyside will make people anxious,” Superintendent Pownall said. “Concerns have been raised over reports of spikings both nationally and locally, and we understand why hearing about incidents being reported in Merseyside will make people anxious.”

“We take such offenses very seriously, and we’ve established a dedicated investigation team to assist anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of this type of crime.”

“All reports of this sort received by Merseyside Police will be thoroughly examined, with officers reviewing CCTV, speaking with victims and any witnesses, and reviewing medical evidence, among other things.

“There is no indication that any additional crimes have been committed as a result of any of the spiking reports we have received, but I believe it is critical to emphasize the importance of contacting the police as soon as possible if you believe you have been a victim of spiking so that appropriate tests and investigations can be conducted.

“Any evidence will be gone if you leave it for any period of time.

“We understand that some people are hesitant to come forward because they have used recreational drugs and are worried that they may be prosecuted, but this is not the case.

“If we receive a complaint of spiking, we must do testing to see if a substance has been provided, and we are doing so.”

