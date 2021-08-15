Aces & Pins The Must-Have Golf Accessory This Summer is the Beer Sleeve.

Even though the summer months can be scorching hot, pro golfers and amateurs alike go to golf courses across the country regardless of the weather. Fitting in 18 holes is a popular hobby for many Americans, and it is frequently accompanied by a few drinks on the course. Because most golf courses prohibit golfers from carrying their own drinks onto the course, finding a covert way to conceal a few cans of beer in one’s golf bag or cart for the day can be difficult. One up-and-coming golf gear and accessory company was recently recognized for their creative beer accessory, which is a must-have for any golfer. The beer sleeve for Pins & Aces is now available.

The Pins & Aces beer sleeve is as creative as it is efficient, storing seven cans of beer, one piled on top of the other, in a slim insulated sleeve that fits perfectly into one of the slots of a golf bag. Nick Mertz, the company’s founder and a passionate golfer, has created a number of amusing and useful golf course hacks and products, which are available on the brand’s website. Mertz set out to build a line of golf attire and gear that felt a little more fun and fascinating than the boring, typical branding of most golf brands on the market when it first launched a few years ago. With golf already having a negative reputation for being a stuffy country club sport, Mertz’s Pins & Aces was established to demystify and humanize the game for amateur and professional golfers alike.

“The culture surrounding golf has grown immensely in recent years,” Mertz says. “A lot of golfers these days are adopting their own distinct style. We sought to create things that are both approachable and relevant to today’s golf culture, as well as being manufactured of high-quality materials.”

Pins & Aces is quickly becoming regarded as the golf brand that simply does things differently, with goods like golf club headcovers that look like a beer can, ball markers that look like a fake gold Bitcoin, and even polo shirts that have fun, colorful colors and designs. The brand, created for today's golfer, continues to make waves with goods and styles that appeal to the next generation of golfers.