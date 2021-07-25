ace of Toxteth At Tokyo 2020, Nikita Parris assists in guiding Team GB’s footballers into the knockout stages.

Nikita Parris of Toxteth helped Team GB reach the knockout stages of the women’s football tournament in Sapporo with a 1-0 win over Japan.

Ellen White made it back-to-back victories with a beautiful glancing header on 74 minutes, adding to her brace in the 2-0 win over Chile.

Hege Riise’s team has clinched a top-two finish with one game to spare, which will be played in Kashima on Tuesday.

“With two wins, we’re really satisfied, and it puts us in a position to rest guys and recover for the knockout stages,” Riise said.

“This group has a lot of good players, and I believe we should employ them all.

“In the second half, we were a different team; we had the camaraderie I want to see, and we were absolutely devoted. I believed we had complete control of the game. We were a lot more direct and put them under a lot of pressure.”

In the early minutes, both teams battled to find their rhythm, with Lauren Hemp making an early dash forward and nearly missing a Keira Walsh cross.

Ellie Roebuck watched a low shot from Mina Tanaka whistle past her post before Steph Houghton was at her totemic best at the back, heading away two early set-pieces.

Hemp showed flashes of the attacking spark that bothered Chile in the first game, sliding past Daichi Hayashi and forcing the midfielder into a foul that earned her a yellow card.

In the first half, there was little in the way of goalmouth action, but Riise’s side got off to a better start in the second, with White nodding a Sophie Ingle cross over the bar.

Lucy Bronze sent a high cross into the box, where White beat goalie Ayaka Yamashita to the hanging ball and scored the game-winning goal.

"The Japanese midfield is so technical, and it's always a tough game," remarked Walsh. In the first half, we were overly cautious and didn't get off to a good start.

“In the second half, we settled in and got in their faces, and we were much more aggressive. It’s yet another fantastic victory.”

