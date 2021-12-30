Accusers of Maxwell react to the verdict, saying that others must be held accountable.

After Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex-trafficking young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, her accusers urged “others must be held accountable.”

Virginia Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, said she had “lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s assault” and praised the four women who testified against the 60-year-old in her New York trial.

A lawyer for “Jane,” who told jurors Maxwell had enticed her to an orgy at the age of 14, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, saying, “the jury has convicted Ms Maxwell guilty of the horrible crimes she committed against our client.”

The defendant and Epstein’s victims may “sleep better tonight knowing that the judicial system did it right,” according to Robert Glassman.

Ms Roberts, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times in 2001 and twice more in New York and on Epstein’s private island, expressed her “confidence” that others will be held accountable.

Andrew has emphatically denied having sexual contact or a relationship with Ms Roberts.

“My soul ached for justice for years, and today the jury gave me just that,” she stated in a series of tweets. This is a day I’ll never forget.

“As someone who has experienced the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart breaks for the countless other girls and young women who have suffered at her hands and whose lives she has ruined.”

“I hope today isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of justice being done.”

“Maxwell was not acting on his own.

“It is necessary to hold others accountable. I’m confident they will be.” “We are thrilled that the jury has found Ms Maxwell guilty of the horrific crimes she committed against our client, Jane, and the other brave women who had the bravery to come up and testify at trial,” said Robert Glassman, the lawyer acting on behalf of complainant “Jane.”

“The judgement is clear: if you make it easy for someone else to sexually abuse children, you will be held responsible for your role in that abuse as well.”

“You will be detained and sentenced to prison.”

“The verdict also backs up what we’ve been saying.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”