Accusers of Ghislaine Maxwell are allowed to use pseudonyms, according to the judge, provided Maxwell maintains her innocence.

A judge ruled Monday that the accusers in the upcoming trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is suspected of recruiting underage girls for sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein, can use pseudonyms or only their first names in their testimony.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Allison J. Nathan came after a series of evidentiary hearings in which Maxwell maintained that she had done no crimes, according to the Associated Press.

Because of the sensitivity of the trial’s subject matter, Nathan said she approved the use of pseudonyms. This move was taken, according to the judge, “to shield suspected victims from potential harassment from the media and others.” During the 2019 trial of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, a similar safeguard was used.

The judge’s decision was not the only one that would have an impact on the case’s outcome. According to a motion submitted by the defense team, accusers will not be referred to as victims or small victims. Maxwell’s defense team is also limited in how much they may hint that their client’s inquiry was politically motivated, according to Nathan. According to the judge, these restrictions allow the trial to “focus on the evidence or lack thereof, as well as the credibility or lack thereof of the witnesses.” Maxwell is accused of colluding with Epstein, whose death in 2019 was deemed a suicide, to sexually abuse several underage females. She has previously pleaded not guilty to these accusations, and she reiterated her innocence on Monday, declaring, “I have not done a crime.” The jury for Maxwell’s case is presently being chosen, with opening statements set to begin on Nov. 29.

Maxwell was shackled and hauled into a Manhattan courtroom for his final pretrial hearing on Monday. Nathan issued a series of evidence judgments that will shape the course of the highly anticipated trial, which will begin later this month.

Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim said she will renew a bail application that has been denied multiple times, claiming that her client was being treated so harshly that Maxwell, who was shackled at the ankles and waist and had her hands handcuffed in front of her, had to get down on her hands and knees to get into the van that brought her to the courthouse. This is a condensed version of the information.