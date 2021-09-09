Accuser of R. Kelly claims she went to see him for a radio interview and was locked in a room and assaulted.

A witness in R. Kelly’s trial testified on Thursday that she was led to Kelly’s studio under the pretense of recording an interview, but instead was trapped in a room, drugged, and sexually assaulted.

The court heard from the most recent complainant, a 21-year-old radio intern and single mother from Salt Lake City at the time, who claimed she approached Kelly’s entourage regarding an interview.

The witness, now 39, stated, “It would have been my very first large celebrity interview.” “I expected it to jumpstart my career.”

She was then flown out to Chicago on Kelly’s dime to visit him at his recording studio, the “Chocolate Factory.” She was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and provide details on her family as soon as she walked in. She was also questioned if she required “protection” in the form of a condom.

She replied, “No, I’m not here for that.”

After attempting to exit the windowless chamber where she was forced to wait for Kelly, she discovered that it was locked from the outside. She claimed she knocked on the door but received no response, and she required Kelly’s permission to go to the bathroom or anywhere.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The witness stated it took two days for her to be given something to eat, which she described as Chinese takeout and a drink. She went out on a couch after only a few bites and sips from her supper, she claimed.

At Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial on Thursday, the lady told jurors, “I was sexually raped.” “I had nothing to do with it.”

The witness, who did not give her true name, was the latest in a long line of accusers to testify against Kelly since the trial began on August 18 in New York City.

During a 30-year career highlighted by his anthem I Believe I Can Fly, Kelly, 54, has repeatedly refuted allegations that he led a criminal business that sexually victimized women, girls, and even boys. His lawyers have painted his accusers as liars who lie about their ties with him.

“I was terrified. I felt humiliated. “I felt humiliated,” she said.

The last time she saw Kelly, he left the room, saying he’d be back shortly, she said. Before I knew it, another few days had passed. This is a condensed version of the information.