Accuser of Maxwell Makes Claims When she was 14, Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump.

The first witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial claimed that when she was 14 years old, Jeffrey Epstein escorted her to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump.

According to NBC News correspondent Tom Winter, the woman, identified only as “Jane” to protect her identity, did not accuse the former president of any illegal behavior. However, because Trump was placed on Epstein’s private plane by his longtime pilot, Lawrence Viskoski Jr., it’s sure to draw even more negative attention to him.

Trump was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to Law & Crime, “Jane” claimed Epstein drove her to Mar-a-Lago in a dark green car. NBC News released footage in 2019 showing Trump and Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump tried to distance himself from him, stating he “wasn’t a fan” and hadn’t spoken to him in 15 years.

