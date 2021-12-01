Accuser Describes Sexual Encounters With Ghislaine Maxwell “Like It Was No Big Deal”

According to The Associated Press, the first of four women characterized as crucial accusers began testifying against Ghislaine Maxwell as the trial continued Tuesday.

The witness, a lady in her early forties, was introduced to the jury as “Jane,” a pseudonym she prefers to employ to safeguard a 20-year acting career.

She testified that she had sexual contacts with Jeffrey Epstein from 1994 to 1997, commencing when she was 14, and that Maxwell was frequently there and acted “very casually…like it was no big deal.”

She met Epstein and Maxwell in 1994 at a music camp when she was 14 years old and interested in pursuing a singing career, she claimed. Soon after, the couple met her mother and spent more time with her, allegedly taking the girl shopping for apparel and underwear at places like Victoria’s Secret.

Epstein allegedly brought her into a pool house at his Palm Beach property, pulled down his pants, and “proceeded to masturbate” in front of her at some point later, according to her testimony.

She described herself as “locked in panic.” “It was the first time I’d ever seen a penis. I was afraid, disgusted, and embarrassed.” She also said that Maxwell showed her how to give Epstein sexual massages and that she would occasionally participate in subsequent encounters with him.

From 1994 to at least 2004, Maxwell is accused of finding and “grooming” young girls for sexual assault, including Tuesday’s testimony for Epstein and herself.

She has entered a not guilty plea. In his opening speech on Monday, one of her lawyers said that Maxwell is being made into a scapegoat for Epstein, who committed suicide at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking prosecution.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Although she got choked up twice and dabbed her nose with a tissue as she recalled the sexual encounters, the witness testified in a quiet but steady voice.

She also avoided looking at Maxwell, with the exception of when she was requested to identify herself with an index finger. Maxwell kept a steady look on the witness, periodically jotting down notes to give to the lawyers. Some jurors took a step ahead. This is a condensed version of the information.