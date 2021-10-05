Accused of spilling industrial waste over Pennsylvania, a developer faces criminal charges.

After dumping thousands of gallons of industrial waste across Pennsylvania last year, the developer of a natural gas pipeline faces criminal charges.

Sunoco Pipeline LP’s owner, Energy Transfer, is facing 48 criminal charges, the majority of which stem from the release of industrial waste at 22 locations in 11 counties across the state.

At a press conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downington, where Sunoco spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the lawsuit. The incident occurred during the Mariner East 2 pipeline’s development, which has been plagued by issues.

Drilling fluid affected wetlands, a stream, and a portion of a 535-acre lake, according to Shapiro, who also claims that Energy Transfer contaminated the drinking water of at least 150 homes across the state.

The accusations stem from “illegal conduct relating to the building of the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which poisoned our lakes, rivers, and water wells and jeopardized Pennsylvania’s safety,” according to Shapiro, who spoke with Marsh Creek Lake in the background.

Energy Transfer has been contacted for comment.

Criminal investigations have been launched into the multibillion-dollar pipeline project. A statewide grand jury subpoenaed the corporation for papers connected to the unintended leak of drilling fluids and their consequences on water supplies at one time.

In a recent earnings report, Energy Transfer revealed that the attorney general is investigating “alleged criminal misbehavior surrounding the construction and related activities of the Mariner East pipelines.” The firm stated that it is cooperating with the investigation but that it “intends to forcefully defend itself.”

Mariner East has been troubled by a number of incidents since construction began in 2017, making it one of the most heavily criticized projects in the state’s history.

For damaging waterways and drinking water wells, the corporation has paid more than $16.4 million in fines, including a $12.6 million charge in 2018 that was one of the biggest ever imposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection. Construction has been halted by state inspectors on several occasions.

Fines and frequent shutdown orders have not compelled Sunoco to clean up its conduct, according to environmental groups and residents who claim their water has been contaminated.