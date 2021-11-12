Accused Capitol Rioters Allege They Were ‘Force-Fed’ CRT and Anti-White Propaganda in Prison.

Two individuals charged with offenses in connection with the incident at the United States Capitol on January 6 say they were “force-fed” critical race theory and anti-white propaganda while in prison.

Ryan Nichols and Robert Morss submitted a letter detailing 77 charges they claim they have committed while incarcerated in a Washington, D.C. jail.

“This is not a correctional facility; it is an evisceration facility,” the letter stated, “intended to break the body, mind, and soul of men who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” “In the confines of this hospital, nothing is ‘right.'” The men claim to have seen “a plethora of horrifying tragedies” within the facility, which they believe is obsessed with “tormenting” its “defenseless and frightened inmates.” On their tablets, students are “force fed CRT [critical racial theory],” “reeducation propaganda,” and “anti-White messages,” according to the letter.

The men claim they are subjected to various “hellacious conditions,” including begging for water and medical assistance, being denied religious services, starvation and mildew, and having cockroaches and mice in their quarters, according to the letter.

The letter states, “We are Political Prisoners on American territory who have been unjustly [and]unfairly detained.”

The guys further claim they have been “relentlessly plagued by selective prosecution,” “slandered and demonized by mainstream media,” and “threatened with death” “ALL because of our political affiliation.”

“Where the enemies of the United States of America are treated better than us bunch of January Sixers, who have only been charged of crimes,” Nichols and Morss added.

Nichols’ attorney, Joseph McBride, filed the letter as part of an application for bail modification on November 1. According to the motion, Nichols should be released to his wife’s custody under the supervision of a High Intensity Supervision Program with GPS monitoring.

According to a criminal complaint, Nichols, who is from Texas, pleaded not guilty in April to several charges related to the January 6 riot, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting. He’s accused of storming the Capitol with a pepper spray canister. This is a condensed version of the information.