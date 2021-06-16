Accusations of ‘institutional corruption’ against the Police are dismissed by a senior Met officer.

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has dismissed claims of “institutional corruption” leveled against the force in connection with the unsolved death of Daniel Morgan.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave told journalists at New Scotland Yard, “It’s a very damning term, and we clearly need to take this very, very seriously.”

He stated that he wants to fully comprehend the 1,200-page Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report, as well as the definition of corruption utilized.

“I can only measure my initial reaction to the idea that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally corrupt based on my own lived experience,” he said.

“It isn’t what I see every day now and it isn’t my experience over 31 years,” Mr Ephgrave, who has worked for the Met for more than 30 years, continued.

In the past 34 years, he conceded that the police had committed “many blunders and many blunders” in the case, and he apologized to Mr Morgan’s family.

“I’d like to take this occasion to apologize to the Morgan family once more for the Metropolitan Police’s failure to bring anyone to justice for that murder so far.

Those responsible for Daniel’s murder have yet to be brought to justice. Please accept my apologies.

“I acknowledge that my failure has only added to their grief and sorrow over the last 34 years, and I apologize unequivocally,” he said.

The senior officer, who had previously worked as a homicide detective in south London, expressed sadness that the case had remained unsolved.

“Those responsible for Daniel’s death have not been brought to justice to this day,” he claimed. Please accept my apologies.

“This is a personal and professional matter of tremendous remorse for me as a former senior investigating officer on homicide.”

Mr Ephgrave asserted that the panel had been given “unparalleled access” to information, including the police HOLMES database, which he claimed was the first time civilian investigators of this type had been granted access.

Defending his boss, Dame Cressida Dick, who was chastised for initially dismissing the allegations. (This is a brief piece.)