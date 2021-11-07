According to Zoopla, these are the ten most expensive streets in Merseyside.

Most of the streets on the list had an average house price of more than £1 million, according to statistics given by real estate website Zoopla.

The average house price in Liverpool, according to Zoopla, was £187,191 in November 2021, down 1.38 percent in the previous three months.

Flats in Liverpool sold for an average of £157,790, while terraced dwellings sold for £121,846.

However, six of the top ten streets have an average house price of more than £1 million, putting them well outside the reach of the ordinary home buyer.

With an average house value of £1,757,706, Shireburn Road is now Merseyside’s most expensive street.

Formby’s opulent street had previously been dubbed the decade’s most expensive street.

Selworthy Road in Southport was the second most costly, with an average house price of around £500,000 less than Shireburn Road.

The top four most expensive streets are all in Formby or Southport, with Friarsgate Close in Allerton in fifth place being the first street from another borough.

According to Zoopla’s average home valuation, these are Merseyside’s top ten most expensive streets:

1. Shireburn Road, Liverpool, L37 — £1,757,7062; Selworthy Road, Southport, PR8 — £1,207,0413; Victoria Road, Liverpool, L37 — £1,175,6674; Sandringham Road, Southport, PR8 — £1,139,8575; Victoria Road, Liverpool, L37 — £1,175,6674; Victoria Road, Liverpool, L37 — £1,175,6674; Victoria Road, Liverpool, L37 £1,066,9916 — Friarsgate Close, Liverpool, L18. £1,007,4617 Woolton Mount, Liverpool, L25 £961,8118 in Owen Road, Prescot, L35. £950, 1049, Park Drive, Liverpool, L23. £926, 53610, Winterhill Close, Liverpool, L18. £911, 155 Beaconsfield Road, Liverpool, L25 Zoopla’s Zed-Index – the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates — was used to build the list.

The average house valuation on Shireburn Road has risen from £1,384,974 in 2014.

A house on Shireburn Road was listed for £2,650,000 earlier this year.

Formby’s street is around 11 miles from Liverpool’s city center and adjacent to Freshfield train station.

The street also has a view of the Formby golf course and is only a ten-minute drive from the beach in Formby.

