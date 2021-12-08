According to WHO, the United States leads the world in new COVID cases, while Europe sees a drop after weeks of gains.

The United States led the globe in newly detected COVID cases, according to new weekly data released Tuesday by the World Health Organization, while the countries that make up WHO’s European area witnessed a combined decline after weeks of growth.

Over 752,000 new cases were recorded in the United States over the past week, significantly more than any other country and a 30 percent rise over the previous week.

Overall, Europe’s 53 countries witnessed a 2% drop in new cases, to little under 2.7 million, with Germany and the United Kingdom reporting the second and third highest numbers behind the United States, at over 396,000 and 310,000, respectively.

All 212 confirmed Omicron variant cases in the 18 European Union nations for which data was available were asymptomatic or had moderate symptoms. More instances will be found and analyzed to evaluate the severity of sickness caused by the Omicron variation when compared to the Delta variant, which is currently responsible for the bulk of new cases, according to the WHO.

According to the statistics, the latest week saw the first drop in cases reported in Europe since mid-October. Several European governments have implemented rules in recent weeks, ranging from mandatory vaccinations for specified jobs to limitations on unvaccinated people.

Many of the new limitations and mandates have sparked protests, such as the one that occurred over the weekend in where 40,000 locals demonstrated against the recently announced mandate of COVID immunization for all eligible citizens by February 1, 2022. The country that was the first to do so was Austria.

According to the WHO’s weekly report, Europe saw 29,000 additional fatalities over the week, down 3% from the previous week.

Globally, it said case events “leveled off” last week, with over 4 million new cases reported, however the number of new weekly deaths increased 10% to over 52,500.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the number of cases has increased by 79 percent in Africa, which has had by far the fewest instances of any of WHO’s six areas thus far. However, there were 498 deaths in Africa this week, a decrease from the previous week. This is a condensed version of the information.