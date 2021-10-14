According to WHO estimates, there are up to 59 million COVID cases in Africa.

According to the Associated Press, Africa’s COVID-19 infection rate could be as high as 59 million individuals, according to the World Health Organization, which estimates that only one out of every seven infections on the continent is identified.

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 8,482,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa since the epidemic began. The infection has also claimed the lives of 214,000 people.

However, according to a new WHO report, the number of illnesses is about seven times greater, with many going undiscovered due to insufficient testing.

“We’re still flying blind in far too many areas in Africa with insufficient testing,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said during a press conference on Thursday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United Nations wants to expand fast diagnostic testing in eight African nations with the goal of testing 7 million people in the coming year in order to get more precise numbers of infections and better control transmission.

According to Moeti, the effort is a “radical” new method that involves engaging with communities to change from passive to active surveillance. The fast tests are inexpensive, dependable, and simple to use, with results available in 15 minutes, she claims. The tests are projected to detect an additional 360,000 cases, with about 75 percent of those being asymptomatic or moderate, she said.

The plan will be based on a ring technique that was used to eradicate smallpox and was also used to combat Ebola outbreaks. The ring technique is named by the fact that it will target persons living within a 100-meter (110-yard) radius of newly confirmed cases.

Health experts applauded the strategy, saying it will allow Africa to get ahead of the pandemic rather than play catch-up.

According to Ngozi Erondu, a senior scholar at Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute, the fast testing will also give officials with data to help them avoid overburdening health systems and imposing limits that may be “disastrous in terms of economic ramifications.”

The United Nations, on the other hand, warned that with millions of undiagnosed cases in Africa, it is critical to speed up the continent’s access to vaccines, which have been slow to reach. Vaccination rates in Africa are low. Only. This is a condensed version of the information.