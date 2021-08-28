According to Which, tens of thousands of ATMs have disappeared or are now charging, and banks are closing or slashing hours.

According to the consumer organization Which?, thousands of cash machines were shut down during the initial nationwide lockdowns in March and May of last year, with virtually none being restored.

Its research looked at cash machine data from Link, the UK’s largest cash machine network, and discovered that 8,000 ATMs had vanished in the last 18 months, a 13% decline, with the great bulk of them disappearing during the first lockout.

Separately, analysts discovered that there were 801 bank branch closures between the first nationwide shutdown in March 2020 and the end of restrictions in July 2021, with another 103 set to close their doors by the end of the year.

According to WhichATM ?’s analysis, the proportion of cash machines that charge for withdrawals varies greatly across the UK. According to the researchers, the number of cash machines that charge consumers to withdraw their money varies by location.

In the West Midlands, for example, 28% of machines charged customers, compared to 19% in the South East.

It came after a poll by the organization revealed that 57% of individuals had had trouble using cash machines or finding a high-street bank.

One in every four people had a difficulty with a cash machine in the previous year, with 17% reporting that the ATM they used had run out of cash or was not working when they needed it.

Another one-in-eight people stated a cash machine they used frequently had been removed or had started charging them.

Bank branch concerns, such as closures or shortened opening hours, afflicted 43% of those polled.

Several high-street banks around the country have announced closures in the last year, citing large increases in online transactions and services as the reason.

Consumer groups, on the other hand, were concerned that without access to in-person help, older households or those without internet connection would struggle with their finances.

Which? said the government should do more to protect cash-dependent customers, who are the ones most vulnerable to bank closures, and questioned when new guidelines proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ensure ATMs are available locally would become legislation.

Gareth. “The summary has come to an end.”