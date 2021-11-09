According to Which.co.uk, there are ways to save up to £1,300 every year.

Many of us are looking for ways to save money, especially as Christmas approaches.

There are few things more aggravating than giving your money away unnecessarily.

According to Which?, you might save more than £1000 a year by making a few modifications and spending time researching your best options.

The consumer champion website offers five simple money-saving tips that could net you an extra £1,300 each year.

According to Which?, spending a few hours repairing your finances might significantly boost the amount of money you have left at the end of each month.

Here are the five suggestions made by Which? :

“A few minutes spent haggling over your household costs is time well spent,” experts say.

Which? By negotiating over mobile phone contracts, home insurance, vehicle insurance renewals, broadband bundles, and breakdown services, members saved an average of £499 each year.

Haggling isn’t always easy, but according to Which? study, it’s easier than you might think, and it’s getting more usual to challenge prices on some items.

The secret to a good haggling is to demonstrate that you can obtain what you want at a lower price somewhere else and that you’re willing to go there.

You can make money while you browse.

According to Which? study, the average credit card user could make £221.50 by doing so, even after costs for using these cards.

Many online shops now accept payments through cashback websites.

These websites pay you a cash reward every time you make a purchase, in addition to the cashback you get with a cashback credit card.

According to Which?, Topcashback.co.uk The average annual income of its users is £325.

It’s worthwhile to acquire loyalty points if you shop at a retailer on a frequent basis.

According to Which?, the average customer could earn £29.12 in vouchers every year.

These websites have made shopping for important services like home and utilities, insurance, and buying a new automobile easier than ever before.

For example, users of the Which? Switch website saved an average of £263.73 per year.