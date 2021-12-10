According to Which?, bank branch closures should be halted immediately.

Following a “alarming acceleration,” banks are being encouraged to put a halt to branch closure plans.

According to Which?, there have been 736 bank branch closures so far this year, with another 220 scheduled for 2022.

Between June and August of this year, 298 branches closed their doors, equal to an average of 99 branches closing every month across the UK during that time.

This is a huge increase from the previous six years, when 52 branches closed per month on average.

According to Which? researchers, banks and building societies have closed or planned to close 4,734 branches since January 2015.

“The worrying acceleration of bank branch closures has put many people who rely on them for critical financial services at risk of being cut off,” said Anabel Hoult, chief executive of Which? “This appears to fly in the face of efforts being done throughout the industry to secure access to cash.”

“While many people can now bank digitally, millions of people are still unable or unwilling to do so.” Branch closures must be scrutinized more closely to ensure that people who rely on cash have access to it.

“We’re urging banks to put any plans for branch closures on hold until proposals to protect cash access are released.” The government must also move quickly to implement long-promised legislation that ensures people have access to cash for as long as they need it.” On behalf of UK Finance’s Access To Cash Action Group, Ms Hoult has written to banks, warning that the rapid closure of bank branches jeopardizes industry efforts to address diminishing cash access.

It stated that whenever a bank branch is closed, an independent assessment of the affected community’s cash needs should be conducted; a summary of this assessment should be made public to ensure transparency and accountability; and seamless access to the most appropriate type of provision should be established to ensure that those who need it, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, are not left in the dark.

Which? believes that if banks are unable to achieve these obligations, they should put their branch closure plans on hold until they can. “The summary has come to an end.”