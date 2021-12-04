According to US intelligence, Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine with 100 battalions and artillery.

According to the Associated Press, Russian military are beginning to mass up along the Ukraine border, indicating that an invasion plan is in the works.

Tensions have been rising for weeks as Russia has denied preparations to take military action against its small western neighbor. However, a US intelligence official speaking on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press said that investigators have assessed that Russian planning for a possible strike in 2022 is underway.

According to the official, Russia’s plan includes 100 battalion tactical units, armor, artillery, and equipment. According to intelligence, half of the intended Russian personnel – which might number 175,000 – is already dispersed over several locations near the Ukraine border. The imminent threat comes as Russia has demanded that President Joe Biden refuse to allow Ukraine to join NATO.

Biden warned on Friday that invading Ukraine would be “very, very tough” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He indicated that the administration’s new approaches will deter Russian aggression.

“What I’m doing is putting together what I believe will be the most complete and impactful set of actions to make it extremely difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people fear he would do,” Biden told reporters.

According to the Associated Press, the intelligence officer also cited a recent spike in Russian propaganda targeting Ukraine and NATO as another red flag.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the intelligence findings.

Next week, Biden and Putin may meet. According to reports, a phone chat would take place before a possible face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

“It would certainly be a chance to raise our significant concerns about the bellicose rhetoric and the military buildup that we’re seeing on the Ukrainian border,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said of a possible Biden-Putin chat.

During his call with Biden, Putin would seek binding guarantees prohibiting NATO’s expansion into Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, while Ukraine’s defense minister has warned that Russia may invade his nation next month.

The number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russian-annexed Crimea is believed to be 94,300, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who warned that a "large-scale escalation" is possible.