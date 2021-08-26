According to US estimates, over 82K people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, while other countries have halted flights.

According to the Associated Press, the White House estimates that the US has evacuated around 82,300 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed authority in mid-August.

Other countries have stopped evacuating their citizens while the United States strives to meet the August 31 deadline.

Despite the White House’s declaration on Wednesday that it has evacuated roughly 19,000 people from Afghanistan in less than 24 hours, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that up to 1,500 Americans could still be seeking evacuation. When the evacuation campaign began on August 14, the State Department estimated that roughly 6,000 Americans in Afghanistan were hoping to be taken out.

President Joe Biden refused to extend the date for completing the evacuation and the US pullout, which was set for August 31. While Poland and Belgium have ceased evacuations, other European countries cooperating in the endeavor agreed on Wednesday to keep carrying people out of Afghanistan as long as feasible.

European friends begged for extra time, but in reality, their evacuations will have to end before the last American troops leave. Several countries have not stated when they plan to terminate their operations, maybe in the hopes of avoiding yet another deadly crush at an airport, which is one of the few remaining exit options.

Nearly 20 years after being ejected in a US-led war in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which Al-Qaeda plotted while being harbored by the organisation, the Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan. Many Afghans have fled the country as a result of their restoration to power, fearing retaliation and a return to their ruthless rule.

It’s unclear whether the thousands of people believed to be attempting to flee will succeed. However, if Biden decides to remain longer, combat between the Taliban and the Western troops in charge of the airlift could resurface.

Due to an unidentified security danger, the US Embassy issued a warning to U.S. citizens at three airport gates late Wednesday. Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand similarly cautioned their people not to go to the airport on Thursday morning, citing a “very high threat of a terrorist attack.”

Around 4,000 people have been evacuated, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has spoken out about the increasingly perilous situation.