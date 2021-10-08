According to US data, nursing homes lost almost 380K jobs during the pandemic.

According to Bureau of Labor data, nursing homes have lost more than 380,000 employment in the last year and a half as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing home employment had been steadily increasing in the decade leading up to the pandemic, but low salaries, the risk of contracting COVID-19, and the pandemic’s economic impact forced many workers to resign or be laid off.

According to the American Health Care Association, which advocates for care facilities, a September poll found that 99 percent of nursing homes and 96 percent of assisted living institutions reported staffing shortages. According to a June poll, 84 percent of nursing homes were losing money as a result of fewer patients coming from hospitals.

“Long-term care is seeing its biggest labor deficit in decades. Many facilities are currently in jeopardy of closing due to labor shortages “According to the AHCA. “Policymakers must make a long-term investment if we are to address the staffing situation in nursing homes.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Natalie Walters arrived at her father’s nursing home to find the parking lot practically empty and the elevator making no stops inside. The lights were turned off and the televisions were turned off on the 13th floor. Aides passed her in the hall and a nurse waved from the records room the last time she was permitted inside, nine months ago.

It was now as if the town had vanished.

Walters was too late, and her father had already died of COVID-19, according to one of the few staffers on duty. The scream she let out echoed in the nothingness of the nursing home’s unexpected vacancy.

“It was very peaceful and silent,” Walters said, describing the house as desolate. Records show the home’s staffing level has decreased during the course of the pandemic. “How lonely he must have felt.” Thin staffing was a trademark of nursing facilities across the country even before COVID-19 exposed the realities of a profit-driven business with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable. An Associated Press review of federal statistics found that staffing is much thinner now, with nearly one-third of U.S. care homes reporting fewer numbers of nurses and aides than before the pandemic ravaged their facilities.

. This is a condensed version of the information.