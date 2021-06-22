According to Unison’s leader, the UK was unprepared for the Covid problem.

Unison’s general secretary, Christina McAnea, has asked for an immediate public inquiry into the crises’ handling.

She urged her union’s annual conference that the government should initiate a public inquiry sooner rather than later, abandon proposals to force care staff to be injected, and fund in the public services that have kept the UK operating over the past year.

“Covid has thrown a light on inequity at home and around the world,” she remarked. It has brought to light the bigotry and discrimination that exists all around us.

“It has disproportionately affected black people, women, disabled people, and low-income people.

“It’s because they’re more likely to work at places where they can’t work from home. Cleaners and caterers, bus and delivery drivers, care and health professionals, and those who empty our garbage and bury the deceased are just a few examples.

“Regardless of how horrible things were, these people and many more had to go to work during each lockdown. This entailed taking public transportation and possibly collaborating with people who don’t comprehend self-isolation or social distance.”

She said that crucial staff were “needlessly” exposed to risk since they were not provided with the necessary protective gear.

“Workers are wearing PPE constructed from garbage bags and masks made from old clothes. Staff members were handed disposable face masks and advised to keep them for a week. This must not occur again.

“Lessons from this crisis must be learnt so that we can be better prepared for the next one. There’s no hiding from the fact the UK has one of the worst Covid death rates in the world.

“The United Kingdom was unprepared. Much of that’s down to 10 years of Westminster cuts, austerity and underinvestment in public services. That’s why there must be an urgent public inquiry without delay.

"Those people who used the pandemic to make themselves.