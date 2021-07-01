According to unionists, the protocol ruling affirms that it “damages” the constitutional position.

According to unionists, a High Court judgement on the legality of post-Brexit arrangements has reaffirmed that Northern Ireland’s constitutional status inside the UK has been “damaged.”

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Colton of the High Court in Belfast dismissed legal challenges to the Northern Ireland Protocol’s legality.

However, he agreed that the Brexit Withdrawal Act, in which the Protocol is embedded, was in conflict with the 1800 Acts of Union; however, he claimed that this was not illegal because the Withdrawal Act effectively overrode the requirements of the 200-year-old statute.

The verdict, according to incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, is “politically significant.”

“It indicates that the Protocol harms our constitutional position in the UK, in violation of the concept of consent and many agreements,” he stated. It has the potential to have ramifications for the future stability of political institutions if it is not resolved.”

Former UUP leader Steve Aiken, who was one of the applicants in the judicial review, said the problem is of “such significance” that it must now be appealed to a higher court.

“This judgement affects every single corner of the United Kingdom,” he stated. The decision has the potential to set a precedent that will affect the entire country.

“The fact that the judge ruled that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the Protocol, is incompatible with the 1800 Act of Union in terms of free commerce between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland should be cause for great worry for everyone.

“It has ramifications for all of us, whether we are English, Scottish, Welsh, or Northern Irish, who value cultural, familial, business, and trade ties above all else.”

“The crucial conclusion in today’s court judgement that the Protocol has repealed a key pillar of the Acts of Union is a wake-up call to every unionist,” said TUV leader Jim Allister, one of the unionist leaders who initiated the legal action.

“The Protocol is now verified to be destroying the Union.”

The verdict was welcomed by Sinn Fein, the SDLP, and the Alliance Party, who said it was long overdue.