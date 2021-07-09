According to Twitter, there are more than 112 million ‘healthy’ Covid tweets.

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 112 million tweets have been sent regarding Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, according to Twitter.

The corporation defended its role in “productive conversation” after new data from the social media site revealed that hashtags advising people to remain at home to save lives and wear a mask have dominated online talks since January of last year.

This, according to the social media business, demonstrated that it was successful in generating healthy dialogue. It also stated that it had modified its regulations to combat hazardous content at the onset of the pandemic.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, stated earlier this year that the platforms had a “social obligation” to do more to combat the spread of disinformation and that they needed to improve their fact-checking methods.

Twitter said it has taken down 37,900 messages and “challenged” 11.5 million accounts tied to the pandemic around the world.

“Twitter continues to engage with local public health agencies, including the NHS, to amplify genuine, verified public health information for those on Twitter,” Katy Minshall, Twitter’s head of public policy and philanthropy in the UK, stated.

“As immunization programs spread over the world, our work and collaborations in this sector are becoming increasingly important in preserving the public conversation’s health.”