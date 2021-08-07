According to TripAdvisor, the top ten restaurants in Liverpool.

With hundreds of restaurants and cafés to pick from on a daily basis, Liverpool is known for its excellent gastronomy scene.

Whether you’re looking for a place for breakfast, an off-the-beaten-path café, or a buzzing independent, the city’s offers can often leave you feeling overwhelmed.

When you’re having trouble deciding, the travel website TripAdvisor is frequently the first place you go for advice.

The ‘best Scouse in the city’ is served at this Bold Street establishment.

In recent years, popular restaurants in Liverpool have included 109 Allerton and Lucy near the Sky in the city center.

According to TripAdvisor, the city’s top-rated restaurant is Pippin’s Corner on Lark Lane, which has been described as a “delightful independent.”

As people begin to get out and about again now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, they will definitely be looking for new places to explore.

We looked at some of Liverpool’s best eateries, and here are the top ten, according to TripAdvisor:

Pippin’s Corner (Pippin’s Corner) is a place

64 Lark Lane, Liverpool, England L17 8UU

Bold Street Greek Taverna

76 Bold Street, Liverpool, England L1 4HR

Noso

Liverpool, L9 0ED, 215 Longmoor Lane

Liverpool, L1 2SU, 1 Oldham Street

Cowshed

104 Seel Street, Liverpool, England L1 4BL

Dale Street Kitchen is a restaurant on Dale Street.

Unit 3 Westminster Chambers, 90 Dale Street, Liverpool L2 5TF England

Gustum Restaurant and Bar

72 Rose Lane, Liverpool, England L18 8AG

L3 4AE Albert Dock, Salthouse Quay, Liverpool

L17 8UN, 1 Lark Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool

Queens Wine Bar and Bistro is a wine bar and bistro in Queens, New York

8-10 Queen Avenue, Liverpool, England L2 4TX