According to Trinidad and Tobago Minister, Nicki Minaj’s COVID Vaccine Side Effect Claims are False.

Nicki Minaj’s tweet that her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelled up to an unusual size after having the COVID-19 immunization was called a “false assertion” by Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister.

In the midst of a Twitterstorm about the Met Gala’s vaccination requirements and her own unvaccinated status, the Trinidadian-born rapper said one reason she was still skeptical of the COVID vaccine was because of adverse testicular side-effects she had heard about third-hand from her cousin in Trinidad.

My relative in Trinidad will not have the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent as a result. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than being bullied into it.

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

Trinidad and Tobago is a country in the Caribbean. “There is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse occurrence of testicular swelling in Trinidad, or I dare say anywhere,” stated Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday. There are none that we are aware of anywhere else on the planet.”

At a press conference, Deyalsingh said, “We had to examine and make sure that what she was stating was either genuine or false.” “Unfortunately, we squandered a great deal of effort yesterday debunking this erroneous assertion. There has been no such recorded side effect or adverse occurrence as far as we are aware at this time.”

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci refuted Minaj’s claims, saying, “There’s no proof that it [impotence]happens, nor is there any mechanical reason to expect that it would happen.” “So, to answer your question, the answer is no.”

