According to Tory Party co-chairman David Cameron, the Matt Hancock affair was an issue on the doorstep.

Matt Hancock’s behavior was a concern on the doorstep in the Batley and Spen by-election, according to the Tory Party co-chair.

Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary after CCTV evidence of him kissing a close aide in his office in violation of social distance guidelines surfaced.

Boris Johnson initially stood by him when the story broke last Friday, accepting his apologies and insisting the situation was closed.

I’m sure the public will be angry because, at the end of the day, we’ve all made significant sacrifices.

Mr Hancock was forced to leave the next day when Conservative MPs made it apparent that his position was untenable.

Amanda Milling, the party’s co-chair, agreed that his behavior had been an issue during the by-election campaign’s final phases.

“I have to be honest, it was something that popped up on the doorstep. She told Sky News, “They (voters) had some difficulties over the weekend in terms of what transpired.”

“I know the public will be tremendously frustrated because, at the end of the day, we have all made enormous sacrifices,” she continued. Matt, on the other hand, did the right thing by resigning. The case has now been closed.”

Her remarks are sure to enrage Conservative activists after the party came within 400 votes of winning Batley and Spen, handing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer a body blow.

It will be questioned whether the party could have won the seat if the Prime Minister had fired Mr Hancock as soon as the news broke.

Ms Milling described the Conservatives’ achievement as a “tremendous outcome” in a constituency that Labour held with a 3,525 majority in the 2019 general election.

“It was a razor-thin margin of victory. The Labour Party did not have a good night. “It was only by a few hundred votes that they won,” she remarked.

"Governing parties do not win by-elections, especially when the margin of victory is so thin.