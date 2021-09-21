According to their mother, two students were arrested and suspended for refusing to stand for the national anthem.

Samantha Woods reported earlier this month that her two daughters were arrested and suspended for 30 days from Lawton High School, roughly 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

"They were at a pep rally. And everyone stood to perform the national anthem. Woods told the Black Wall Street Times, "They opted not to stand."

A teacher approached the two on Thursday, September 2, and demanded that they stand during the march, she said.

“When they got loud, the instructor ran out and notified, I believe a cop, that one of my girls had threatened her. That’s when they were handcuffed and detained,” Woods continued.

Woods described the incident in a separate interview with KFOR, stating, “The teacher got right in her face and told her, ‘No, you need to stand up.'” So when my daughters became irritated and noisy with her, she went and grabbed the principal and the cops,” she explained, stressing that the girls’ behavior was the reason for their detention.

Her girls, according to Woods, were handcuffed and charged with disturbing the peace. The instructor, she alleged, told police that her daughters had made threats against her.

“If she hadn’t asked them to stand, there would have been no behavior,” Woods continued. “They told her she couldn’t, and she should’ve just gone.”

The sisters, who are Black, Puerto Rican, and Indian, believe their race was a factor in the occurrence.

“I believe it was racist because there were individuals of all races and ethnicities seated, with the bulk of White folks. One of the girls told the Black Wall Street Times, “They came up to us.”

When the newspaper contacted Lawton High’s main office to check the incident’s facts, they were told that “part of it is genuine and some of it is not.”

“I can promise you that no student was removed, evicted, or arrested at Lawton High School for failing to stand for the National Anthem,” Principal Kirchen said in an email later. “Unfortunately, I am unable to assist you. This is a condensed version of the information.