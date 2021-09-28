According to the Zoopla index, property prices in the United Kingdom are rising by £44 each day on average.

According to Zoopla, this was an increase from the preceding six months’ average of £30 per day (July 2020 to January 2021).

In August, the average property price in the United Kingdom was £235,000, a new high for Zoopla’s index.

Since March 2020, when the coronavirus lockdowns in the UK began, the average property has gained £17,508 in value.

However, there have been significant differences, and costs have not increased everywhere.

While average house prices in Cambridge have risen by £23,357 since March 2020, they have declined by £2,600 in Aberdeen during the same period, according to Zoopla.

Since February, average daily house price rises have ranged from £64 in the South East and £63 in the South West of England, to £55 in Wales, £22 in Scotland, and £24 in the North East of England.

From July, a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was phased in.

Buyer demand is still stronger than usual for this time of year, according to Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla.

“The demand from consumers looking for space and making lifestyle adjustments after multiple lockdowns has a long way to go,” she added.

“However, we anticipate that the end of government support for the economy via furloughs, as well as increasingly adverse economic conditions in general, will have an influence on market sentiment as we move forward (the fourth quarter of this year).

“We anticipate the market to stay active in comparison to historical norms, with price growth being firmly positive by the conclusion of the year.”

