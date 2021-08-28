According to the White House, the US evacuated 6,800 people from Kabul in under 24 hours.

According to the White House, the US evacuated roughly 6,800 people from Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on August 27 and August 28, as part of ongoing efforts to move US citizens and Afghan friends out of the country.

Early on Saturday, a White House official delivered a statement on evacuation statistics via the White House press pool, as well as an estimate for people who had been evacuated since August 14. On August 15, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.

“A total of around 6,800 persons were evacuated from Kabul from August 27 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 28 at 3:00 AM EDT,” the spokesman stated.

“This is the result of 32 US military flights (27 C-17s and 5 C-130s) carrying roughly 4,000 evacuees and 34 coalition planes carrying 2,800 people,” says the statement.

“Since August 14, the United States has evacuated or assisted in the evacuation of roughly 111,900 persons. We have relocated roughly 117,500 people since the end of July, according to the statement.

