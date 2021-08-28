According to the US military, an ISIS terrorist involved in planning Afghan attacks was killed in an airstrike.

A US military airstrike has purportedly killed an ISIS-K planner less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing near Afghanistan’s Kabul airport killed over 160 Afghans and 13 US military personnel.

The strike, which was carried out by an unmanned drone, took place along the country’s east-central border in Nangahar Province. Kabul is around 125 miles east of the province.

According to Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, there were no confirmed civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

The suicide attack at the airport on August 25 was claimed by ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K), a regional affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization. According to the group’s statement, there will be more attacks in the future.

The ISIS-K planner was killed in an airstrike less than 24 hours after Democratic Vice President Joe Biden promised to punish those responsible for the bombing on Thursday.

“Know this: we will not forgive those who carried out this attack, as well as everyone who wants America harm,” Biden stated. “We are not going to forget. We’ll track you down and hold you accountable.”

Biden meets daily with top executives from the US Department of Defense to grasp the evolving situation on the ground and to inquire if the military requires additional soldiers or resources, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a Thursday evening press conference.

Psaki did not indicate whether the president planned to boost troop levels in response to terrorist threats. The strikes have made it more difficult for the US to evacuate Americans and allies before Biden’s deadline of August 31 for the withdrawal of all armed forces from the region.

The Taliban denounced the terrorist attack on Thursday and promised to assist in the prevention of future attacks.

In a statement released on Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate is particularly worried about the security and protection of its people.” “The evil circles will be completely stopped.”

“There is little love lost between ISIS-K and the Taliban, and, in fact, the groups are fiercely competitive,” Ivan Sascha Sheehan, assistant professor and executive director of the University of Baltimore’s School of Public and International Affairs, told This website. The militants jeopardize the Taliban’s power consolidation.”

