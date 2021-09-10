According to the United Nations, Afghanistan’s poverty rate is expected to reach 98 percent by mid-2022.

At a press conference where the UNDP presented its 28-page report, Kanni Wignaraja, the UNDP’s Asia-Pacific director, spoke. “By the middle of next year, Afghanistan would have almost universal poverty,” she said. “That’s where we’re going—no matter how you work these forecasts, it’s 97-98 percent [poverty rate].”

According to the Associated Press, the UNDP stated that Afghanistan’s advances over the last 20 years are now at risk of being reversed. Per capita income more than doubled, life expectancy at birth was increased, and schooling was extended from six to ten years, resulting in the education of hundreds of thousands of females.

Because of a disintegrating public financial system and the impact of COVID-19, Wignaraja stated Afghanistan is facing a “humanitarian and development disaster” caused by political instability, a shortage of foreign funding, and “a squeeze on local banking.”

Following the Taliban’s takeover, the UNDP outlined four scenarios for Afghanistan, estimating that the country’s gross domestic product will fall between 3.6 percent and 13.2 percent in the next fiscal year, beginning in June 2022, depending on the severity of the crisis and how much the international community engages with the Taliban.

This is in stark contrast to the predicted 4% GDP growth before the Taliban took power for the second time on August 15.

According to the UNDP, Afghanistan’s foreign reserves currently only cover one week’s worth of imports, which the government relies on significantly for oil, food, and machinery.

According to UNDP representative in Afghanistan Abdallah al-Dardari, “the Afghan population was already on the verge of collapse economically and socially” when the Taliban seized over.

With universal poverty coming, he believes that saving livelihoods, which can also save lives, is the most vital thing to do.

UNDP, he added, has put up a package for local communities to help with livelihoods, jobs for young men and women, and reaching out to households with disabled persons and men and women over the age of 65. UNDP also wants to ensure that it reaches the 65,000 women-owned businesses in Afghanistan. This is a condensed version of the information.