According to the United Kingdom’s military chief, the Taliban may require “assistance” to govern Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that “everyone got it wrong” regarding the rapidity with which the Taliban took over the country.

His statements follow General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who warned on Saturday that civil war in Afghanistan was “probable.”

On Sunday, Carter suggested that there were already schisms among the Taliban.

He especially mentioned a feud between the group’s Political Commission, based in Doha, Qatar, and the Haqqani Network, based in Pakistan and linked to al-Qaeda.

“The Taliban will have a hard time administering the country,” Carter said. “It’s one thing to achieve a unity of purpose in order to topple a government; it’s quite another to try to run a country.”

“And what we’ve seen is that it’s factionalizing, and there’s a real schism between the Haqqanis, Kandahar’s southerners, and the Political Commission, who’ve lived in Doha for so long. “At the moment, the truly important question is whether they can put that together or not,” the general said.

If the Taliban cannot build a functional administration, Carter said, “all bets are off” in terms of terror groups. In the setting of a civil war, Milley made a similar warning concerning the emergence of terror groups.

“It is possible that if the Political Commission is able to build an inclusive administration, they will govern in a less restrictive manner – we will have to wait and see,” Carter said.

“Right now, they’re suffering from what we call ‘catastrophic success’ in the military. They did not expect to be in government as rapidly as they have, and the reality is that they are still getting their bearings,” he continued.

“We must wait and watch how this unfolds, and acknowledge that they will almost certainly want assistance in order to efficiently administer a contemporary state. And maybe they’ll get some support if they behave,” Carter said.

