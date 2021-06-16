According to the UK’s cybersecurity chief, ransomware is a major cyber threat.

Ms Cameron will warn that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their use of ransomware, and that the UK must continue to improve its response. “Historically, ransomware has been the domain of high-end cybercrime groups with access to advanced technical skills and capabilities based in overseas jurisdictions that turn a blind eye, or otherwise fail to act, to pursue these groups,” she is expected to say. “However, the ecosystem is evolving through Ransomware as a Service (RaaS), a business model in which ransomware variants and lists of targets, credentials, and other tools useful for ransomware deployment are available off the shelf for a one-time fee or a percentage of the profits. The market for ransomware has become increasingly professional as the business model has become more and more successful, with these groups securing significant ransom payments from large profitable businesses who cannot afford to lose their data to encryption or suffer the downtime while their services are offline. ”