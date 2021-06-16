According to the UK’s cybersecurity chief, ransomware is a major cyber threat.

Ransomware attacks are the most serious cyber threat facing the UK, according to the head of the UK’s cybersecurity agency, who will speak on Monday.
Lindy Cameron, the head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), will say that the UK’s cyber resilience is “vital” in preventing attacks from reaching their intended targets.
Ms Cameron will deliver the annual security lecture to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defence and security think tank, warning of the “cumulative effect” of the UK’s failure to manage ongoing cybercrime, particularly the growing trend of ransomware attacks.
Ransomware is a type of cyber attack that encrypts files and data on a user’s computer and demands payment to unlock them. It has been used in a number of high-profile cyber attacks in recent years, including the attack on the NHS in 2017.
The ransomware market has matured
Ms Cameron will warn that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their use of ransomware, and that the UK must continue to improve its response. “Historically, ransomware has been the domain of high-end cybercrime groups with access to advanced technical skills and capabilities based in overseas jurisdictions that turn a blind eye, or otherwise fail to act, to pursue these groups,” she is expected to say. “However, the ecosystem is evolving through Ransomware as a Service (RaaS), a business model in which ransomware variants and lists of targets, credentials, and other tools useful for ransomware deployment are available off the shelf for a one-time fee or a percentage of the profits. The market for ransomware has become increasingly professional as the business model has become more and more successful, with these groups securing significant ransom payments from large profitable businesses who cannot afford to lose their data to encryption or suffer the downtime while their services are offline. ”