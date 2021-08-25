According to the Treasury Department, only 11% of federal rental assistance was distributed in July.

According to the Treasury Department, only 11% of the money available for federal rental assistance had been distributed through July. The department’s study points to ongoing problems in dispersing the tens of billions of cash available, as many Americans who are unable to pay their rent face eviction.

According to latest figures, the rental assistance has reached about a million families, with the rate of dispersion increasing from June to July. However, there have been concerns that many people will be evicted while they wait for help, and the Supreme Court is considering a challenge to the federal eviction moratorium.

The Associated Press reported that lawmakers authorized $46.5 billion in federal rental aid early in 2021. $5.1 billion of the funds were distributed in July, up from $3 billion in June and $1.5 billion at the end of May.



Several states, like Virginia and Texas, have been commended for acting promptly to get federal funds. However, many others have just distributed a small portion of the rental assistance.

Housing activists blame the sluggish distribution in part on the Treasury Department, which they claim was slow to clarify how the money could be spent under President Donald Trump. While the criteria were made clearer during the Biden administration, they were nonetheless criticized for being a time-consuming process that looked more concerned with preventing fraud than with assisting tenants.

Advocates also said that states exacerbated the problem by taking months to set up programs and erecting bureaucratic barriers.

The Treasury Department has revised its instructions on a number of occasions in order to encourage states and local governments to streamline the allocation of funding. The Biden administration has also requested that states construct eviction diversion programs in order to resolve eviction disputes before they reach the courts.

Treasury issued new advice on Wednesday in an attempt to speed up the process. They support initiatives that allow tenants to estimate their own income and danger of homelessness, among other things. Many states and municipalities, fearful of fraud, have put in place safeguards that can take weeks to verify whether or not a person qualifies for assistance.

States and localities can now transfer money in advance to landlords and utility providers “in anticipation of full completion of application and documentation,” according to the Treasury Department. This is a condensed version of the information.