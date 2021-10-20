According to the study, vaccines are 90% effective in reducing mortality from the Delta form.

The data was acquired using a Scotland-wide Covid surveillance technology, according to the University of Edinburgh.

According to statistics, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90% effective, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 91% successful in avoiding mortality in patients who have been double-vaccinated but have tested positive for coronavirus in the community.

The research is the first to reveal how effective immunizations are at avoiding death from the Delta type of Covid, which is the most common kind in the UK.

Anyone who died within 28 days following a positive PCR test or with Covid listed as a cause of death on their death certificate was considered to have died from Covid, according to the researchers.

Between April 1 and September 27 this year, the study looked at data from 5.4 million people in Scotland.

During this time, 115,000 persons tested positive for Covid in the community rather than in a hospital, and 201 Covid-related deaths were reported.

According to the data, no deaths have been reported in people who have been double-vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine in Scotland.

As a result, researchers say it’s impossible to quantify the vaccine’s efficiency in avoiding Covid-related deaths.

The dataset was analyzed by a team of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde, and Public Health Scotland as part of the “EAVE II project” – Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19 – which uses anonymized linked patient data to track the pandemic and vaccine rollout in real time.

“With the Delta variant now the dominant strain in many places worldwide and posing a higher risk of hospitalisation than previous variants seen in the UK, it is reassuring to see that vaccination offers such high protection from death very soon after the second dose,” said Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute and EAVE II study lead.

“I would recommend you to take advantage of your chance to be vaccinated if you have not already done so, based on the clear benefits it provides.”

