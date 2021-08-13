According to the study, those who are notified via an app are “four times more likely” to have Covid-19.

According to study, those who are “pinged” by the NHS app in England and Wales are up to four times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who are not.

Only 2.4 percent of fully vaccinated adults who were pinged but felt physically normal went on to test positive, according to a survey of more than 750,000 Zoe Covid Symptom Study participants.

Those who experienced one or more coronavirus symptoms, on the other hand, were 11.7 times more likely to test positive.

Overall, those who were prompted to self-isolate by the app had a 3.7 to 4.0 percent chance of contracting the virus.

People who said they were “pinged” by the Protect Scotland app were ten times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who said they weren’t.

According to the study, a “significant percentage” of persons in the UK who are not affected are being asked to self-isolate after being notified by tracing apps.

Additional symptom tracking and contact tracing apps, according to the study, could increase accuracy and eliminate the need for low-risk people to self-isolate with Covid-19.

When compared to the English and Welsh equivalents, the Protect Scotland app was found to be more accurate at alerting positive-testing people.

Younger groups that were encouraged to self-isolate by an app were more likely to be positive than older age groups, and unvaccinated individuals were far more likely to get the virus than partially and fully vaccinated users, according to the survey.

Other data imply that recording symptoms and tracing contacts increases the chances of coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

“On Thursday, the Health Secretary declared fully jabbed Covid contacts won’t need to self-isolate from August 16,” said Professor Tim Spector, chief scientist of the Zoe Covid Study app.

“While I applaud attempts to combat the ‘pingdemic,’ incidences remain high, and our research demonstrates that regardless of vaccination status, if you experience one of the more than 20 Covid symptoms identified by Zoe – not just the traditional three – you should be wary, isolate yourself, and get tested.

“Which underscores the importance of the government expanding the symptom list to assist consumers comprehend all of Covid-19’s effects.

“This quick examination demonstrates the validity of the Zoe Covid Study.”

“The summary comes to an end.”