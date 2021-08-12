According to the report, a quarter of employers will not provide paid time off for employees to be vaccinated.

According to research, one out of every four employers has not provided paid time off for Covid vaccines and has no intentions to do so in the future.

Service of conciliation According to Acas’ research, more businesses should encourage employees to obtain vaccines when they are available, including paid time off, a proposal backed in part by the Confederation of British Industry.

“The vaccine rollout program has gone well, and our study finds that most businesses have granted paid time off for staff to receive the vaccination – but a quarter have not,” said Susan Clews, the organization’s chief executive.

“Our research also shows that a similar amount of bosses have failed to provide full company sick pay to employees who have been unable to work owing to vaccination adverse effects.

“It is in the best interests of employers to adopt a vaccine policy that encourages employees to take time off, as fully vaccinated employees are less likely to require extended lengths of time off to recover from Covid 19.”

When asked if they would provide their employees paid time off for Covid vaccinations, 59% responded yes, 4% said no but planned to do so soon, 25% said no outright and did not plan to do so, and 12% indicated they had not yet made a decision.

“Employers that refuse to allow their employees paid time off to receive their vaccinations are putting their employees at danger and undermining the national battle against the virus,” Andy McDonald, Labour’s shadow employment rights and protections secretary, said.

“The government is doing insufficient. They should put pressure on employers to ensure that workers are given paid time off for vaccination appointments as well as time to recuperate from any side effects.”

“Delivering on the vaccine rollout is vital to bolstering confidence in the reopening and helping the economy adjust to the next phase of learning to live with the virus,” said John Foster, the CBI’s director of policy.

“During the pandemic, the vast majority of businesses remain committed to protecting their employees and consumers. This means demonstrating flexibility when it is time for their employees to.” “The summary comes to an end.”