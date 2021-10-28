According to the president of the Sanitation Union, the Vaccine Mandate is to blame for the city’s trash pile-up.

On Wednesday, the president of the sanitation workers’ union blamed delays in waste collection on the city’s vaccine mandate.

“The mandate is going on,” Teamsters Local 831 President Harry Nespoli said when questioned about concerns from residents about larger-than-normal amounts of trash being left for longer periods of time.

“Look, there are going to be some areas of the city where people are quite passionate about this,” he remarked.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio promised that the problem will be resolved quickly.

“We’re seeing some spots where the totals just don’t add up in terms of the trash being cleaned up,” said de Blasio. “We’re going to the union today to say something needs to be done about this.” This is not something we will allow to continue.” Large stacks of garbage bags have not been picked up in a timely manner, according to residents across New York City in recent days. The New York Post reports that the New York City Department of Sanitation discovered concerns in around a dozen neighborhoods in Brooklyn alone, indicating that Brooklyn and Staten Island have been struck particularly hard by collection delays.

“We are aware that some residents are experiencing delays,” stated Joshua Goodman, assistant commissioner of the Department of Sanitation, in a statement to local television station NY1. These individuals may leave their trash out—9,500 DSNY staff collect 12,000 tons of trash and recycling every day in every region of the city, and we’ll come get it as soon as possible.” The Teamsters Local 831 contract union represents thousands of sanitation employees for the New York City Department of Sanitation. Due to the city-mandated immunization requirement, which goes into effect for city employees on Friday, sanitation workers in the union may be sitting out of work or responding slower to increasing waste piles, according to Nespoli.

Despite this, Nespoli claims that his union’s immunization rate is around 65 percent.

“Our immunizations are always increasing,” he told The New York Post. “We vaccinated 300 more people in the last five days.” Despite this, Nespoli stands with union members who oppose the mandate.

