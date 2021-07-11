According to the Post Office, more than 8 million individuals would struggle to subsist without cash.

After a survey indicated that more than 8 million people would struggle to exist without cash, the Post Office has called on the government to speed up the implementation of safeguards to ensure that everyone continues to have unfettered access to cash.

According to a YouGov research conducted for the Post Office, 72 percent of British customers believe cash is an important consumer right, 52 percent say it creates a sense of protection and security, and 38 percent believe they would be excluded if they did not have cash.

Bank branch closures are a source of concern for 57 percent of respondents, with 33 percent having been personally impacted.

The Post Office cautioned that accessing free cash is becoming “increasingly difficult,” with Which? research revealing that 4,188 bank branches have closed since the beginning of 2015, at a rate of approximately 50 per month, and more than 500 are likely to close this year.

Meanwhile, a Post Office poll of more than 500 British small and medium-sized enterprises revealed that two-thirds (66%) believe cash use is critical to the retail industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while 31% said bank branch closures have harmed their business.

Almost a quarter (24%) of SMEs said their business would struggle if they didn’t accept cash, and another 24% said clients wouldn’t be able to utilize their services if they didn’t accept cash.

“Ensuring that everyone in every community continues to have free access to cash is important to the nation’s economic and social prosperity,” said Post Office CEO Nick Read.

“We must not overlook those who continue to rely on it across the country, from millions of tiny enterprises to ordinary individuals who budget, save, and survive on cash.”

“Through ‘Save Our Cash Day,’ the Post Office is urging the government to expedite the development of the appropriate legislative and regulatory frameworks to ensure the cash system’s long-term viability.”

“Banks should be obligated by law to give free access to cash and cash services to all of its customers, regardless of where they live or work. Anything less than legislation will fail the millions who rely on it on a daily basis.”