According to the poll, the rebound of export sales has slowed.

According to fresh study, the recovery in export sales has essentially stagnated in recent months.

According to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), a study of 2,600 exporters found that supply chain challenges, as well as ongoing Brexit-related issues, were the top sources of difficulty.

Some companies said they had ceased exporting to the EU entirely due to red tape, border delays, and other concerns.

Respondents also mentioned the rising cost of transportation, with one company claiming that the cost of a single container from China risen from £2,100 to £15,000 in the preceding year.

The shortage of lorry drivers is also affecting export sales, according to reports.

“A variety of variables are currently presenting prolonged headwinds for our exporting enterprises to operate in,” said William Bain of the BCC.

“Goods exports are critical to our economic recovery from the pandemic, but trading conditions remain shaky, and firms require additional assistance.”

“Everything from new UK-EU trading conditions to raw material costs to container rental fees in international markets is limiting export growth and supply.”

“A greater emphasis should be placed on cutting business expenses with trade partners and resolving non-tariff barriers that obstruct exports. The government must also recognize the magnitude of the issue in the maritime markets.”