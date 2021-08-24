According to the Pentagon, three Afghan women have given birth while participating in the evacuation process.

At a Pentagon news conference, Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, the commander of US Transportation Command, revealed that over 200 US military aircraft are active in evacuation efforts at Kabul’s airport. Despite the fact that the air crews are “tired” from the ongoing operation, he mentioned the widely documented incident in which an Afghan woman gave birth on a U.S. plane while being evacuated.

Lyons said that two other Afghan women had given birth in a similar manner, although he didn’t elaborate.

According to the Pentagon, four military locations in New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, and Wisconsin are preparing to temporarily accommodate Afghans once they arrive in the United States on evacuation planes. There are presently 1,200 evacuees on the four bases, which can accommodate up to 25,000 Afghans in total.

On Tuesday, the US military completed the largest day of evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the campaign began. However, violent violence that has prevented many desperate evacuees from reaching Kabul’s airport has continued, and the Taliban have hinted that they may try to shut down the airlifts soon.

CIA Director William Burns secretly jetted into Kabul on Monday to speak with the Taliban’s senior political commander, a US official told The Associated Press, amid the tight effort to transfer people out of the country.

According to the White House, over 21,600 people were safely transported out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the 24-hour period that concluded early Tuesday. That’s up from around 16,000 the day before.

About 12,700 evacuees were transported by 37 US military planes, including 32 C-17s and 5 C-130s. A total of 8,900 persons were evacuated on 57 flights operated by US allies.

The speedier pace of evacuation was largely due to coordination with Taliban commanders on getting refugees into the airport, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

“It does require continual cooperation and deconfliction with the Taliban, both now and in the future,” Kirby said. “What we’ve seen is that this deconfliction has worked well in terms of providing access and flow, as well as reducing crowd size overall. This is a condensed version of the information.