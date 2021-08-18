According to the Pentagon, the US has evacuated 2,000 people from Afghanistan in less than 24 hours.

According to the Pentagon, more than 2,000 people, including 325 Americans, were evacuated from Afghanistan on 18 planes in the last 24 hours.

According to the Associated Press, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated at a Wednesday press briefing that the US military aims to move 5,000 to 9,000 individuals to safety per day.

The military is in contact with the Taliban to bring Afghans inside the airport, according to Kirby. It also seeks to streamline the paperwork process for Afghans seeking Special Immigrant Visas.

Approximately 4,500 US troops are currently stationed in Afghanistan to secure the airport and assist with the airlift, with several hundred more expected to arrive in the coming days. To keep people under control, the army have fired warning shots along the airport’s perimeter, according to Kirby.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Britain is attempting to expedite the evacuation procedure.

The British ambassador to Kabul says his team only has “days, not weeks” to evacuate British nationals and Afghans who worked with British forces.

On Tuesday, Laurie Bristow’s team assisted 700 passengers in boarding military flights, with the objective of assisting 1,000 people per day.

“Over the next couple of days, we’re attempting to ramp up the speed and pace,” he told Sky News. “We’re operating in days, not weeks, so we have to get those statistics in.”

General Nick Carter, the chief of the British military forces, said he expects seven planes to fly to Kabul on Wednesday, allowing another 1,000 civilians to leave.

The Taliban are assisting the operation, according to Bristow, and his team is collaborating with them “where we need to, on a tactical, practical level.”

“My opinion is that they believe it is in their best interests to assist it in taking place in a timely and orderly manner,” he said. “Obviously, seeing it that way is in our best interests.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier on Wednesday that authorities have secured the safe repatriation of 306 British nationals and 2,052 Afghans, with a further 2,000 Afghan applications completed and many more in the works.

In Afghanistan, Save the Children has made a commitment.

Save the Children has issued a warning about the looming danger. This is a condensed version of the information.