According to the Pentagon, about 70% of the army is fully vaccinated.

Kirby provided Navy Times with Army vaccination statistics. As of Friday, 97 percent of active-duty personnel had received one of the two doses of the vaccination, with 87 percent having received both doses. In addition, 82 percent of military members, including the Reserve and National Guard, are at least partially vaccinated, with 68 percent being fully vaccinated.

“Every individual who has qualms about taking the vaccination, for whatever reason, will be adequately advised about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, as well as the health risks associated with not taking it,” Kirby told the Army Times in August. “As well as counseling the influence that not taking it would have on an individual’s teammates.” Richard D. Clarke, the commander of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), told delegates at the annual Military Reporters and Editors Conference on Friday that “approximately 98 percent of US Special Operations Command forces have received the COVID vaccine.” The estimated percentage, according to Clarke, includes special operators such as the SEALS, Green Berets, and other forces who make up the combined force’s 70,000 military members.

Clarke then stated that, despite impending vaccine deadlines, he is unconcerned about individuals who have yet to be vaccinated.

Clarke stated, “I don’t see it as a SOCOM preparedness concern.” “Every day, people change their minds, and they still have time to make up their minds.” The Air Force’s active-duty immunization deadline is currently Nov. 2. Active-duty troops have until December 15 to get vaccinated, while sailors and marines have until November 28 to get vaccinated.

For months, immunizations have been a contentious topic within the Army. Staff sergeants from the Army and Marine Corps sued a number of federal agencies in September over the mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all military personnel.

After filing their complaint on August 17, Army Staff Sergeant Dan Robert, a drill sergeant at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Marine Staff Sergeant Hollie Mulvihill, an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station in New River, North Carolina, concluded it on September 3.

Their filing coincided with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's announcement that he would be resigning.