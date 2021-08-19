According to the park, a man found dead in the Great Smoky Mountains last year was killed by a bear.

Two hikers were startled last year when they spotted a bear devouring human bones near an unoccupied campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was exterminated shortly by park officials, although the cause of death was unknown. The National Park Service (NPS) ultimately confirmed on Thursday that the man had most likely been killed by the bear.

The hikers initially noticed an empty campsite near the Hazel Creek Trail, as previously reported by This website. They observed a bear feeding on what appeared to be a human body as they peered farther down the creek. Naturally, they fled to a location where they could use their cellphones to report what they had observed.

When park rangers and other wildlife officials came, they noticed the bear consuming the remains as well. They chose to euthanize the bear out of an excess of caution. Patrick Madura, 43, was later identified as the victim.

At the time, park officials couldn’t tell if the bear killed Madura or if he was scavenging on his remnants after coming across his already dead body. A formal investigation was undertaken to find out what had happened.

NPS released its results on Thursday, over a year after Madura was discovered. Madura was murdered “likely due to trauma caused by a bear,” according to a statement acquired by This website from the National Park Service.

Madura’s body exhibited “several puncture wounds involving the skin consistent with bear claw and/or bite marks,” according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

“Lacerated puncture wounds and physical trauma to the head, probable neck, chest, and extremities are the causes of death,” the study stated.

NPS representative Caitlin Worth told This website Madura’s death is the park’s second bear death in its history. Glenda Ann Bradley, 50, was the first fatality, as she was mauled and killed by a 112-pound female black bear in May 2000. At the confluence of Little River and Goshen Prong Trails, an attack happened.

On the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a 16-year-old girl was mauled by a bear while sleeping in her hammock in June. The bear was put down, and the youngster was airlifted to a local hospital, where she was last seen. This is a condensed version of the information.