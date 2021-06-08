According to the papers, the date is June 8th.

On Tuesday, the nation’s newspapers focused on new developments around the loosening of pandemic restrictions and the approval of a new Alzheimer’s medicine in the United States.

Experts laud the effectiveness of Britain’s immunization program as under-30s are asked to have their vaccinations, according to the Daily Mirror and the I while reservations remain over the June 21 deadline.

Meanwhile, according to The Times, ministers are “pessimistic” about the lifting taking place on June 21 and are considering delaying it by a fortnight.

In other news, The Independent and Daily Express report that US regulators have approved the first new Alzheimer’s disease treatment in nearly two decades.

According to the Guardian, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put himself on a “collision course” with many of his MPs after Downing Street said it will violate a court order to hold a vote on foreign aid cuts.

Chronic understaffing and worker burnout, according to a government analysis, are jeopardizing the NHS’s future.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Northern Ireland’s ambition to maintain exporting British sausages could lead to a trade war with Brussels.

According to the Daily Mail, relatives of paedophile Colin Pitchfork’s victims have denounced a Parole Board decision to let him walk free.

According to the Financial Times, G7 governments are pursuing Amazon’s cloud computing business in an effort to ensure that it pays more corporate tax.

The Daily Star also publishes a criticism of actor Laurence Fox for his remarks about England footballers kneeling.