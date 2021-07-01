According to the organizers, MPs and ministers will be among the attendees at the Latitude Festival.

According to the organizers of Latitude Festival, a number of ministers and MPs will be among the 40,000 people expected to attend this year’s event, which will be the largest camping festival since before the first national lockdown.

Everyone at the event must have tested negative for Covid-19 or be twice vaccinated, according to Melvin Benn, managing director of the Festival Republic Group.

He collaborated with the Government’s Events Research Programme on a 5,000-person trial music event in Liverpool in May, as well as a 10,000-person Download Festival last month, down from the typical 110,000.

Headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, and Bombay Bicycle Club will perform in front of a crowd of 40,000 people at Latitude Festival.

Mr Benn claimed it will be a “safe event” as festival structures began to rise at the green Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast.

“I’m looking forward to opening the gates more than anything you can imagine,” he remarked.

“It will be an emotional time for me, and I believe it will be emotional for the music industry as a whole, since it will be the first event in the world to open properly as a camping event.”

At Latitude, he said, the “primary preventative action happens before you arrive.”

“That means that if you’re jumping up and down, waving your arms around, hugging someone, you know that the person you’re enjoying the music with, the theater with, the dancing with, they’re also tested clear of Covid at the same time, so it provides that security and safety that everyone is looking for,” Mr Benn explained.

He went on to say that there will be “more hand sanitisation of course,” but that it will otherwise seem like a festival before the pandemic.

He claimed that scientists and government officials are “well aware” of what it’s like to attend a festival.

"I spend more time speaking with government politicians and DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport) officials than I do with bands and managers.