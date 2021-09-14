According to the oddsmakers, Larry Elder has a 3% chance of becoming Governor of California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to overcome Larry Elder’s recall election campaign on Tuesday, with betting bookmakers giving him a 97.1 percent chance of staying in office.

Elder has failed to capitalize on Californians’ dissatisfaction with Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to European bookies.

Newsom is a strong favorite to defeat the recall campaign, according to the latest odds from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, which were issued on Tuesday.

Three out of every four wagers have been placed in Newsom’s favor, with one person even betting four figures on the incumbent Democrat.

“To yet, 75 percent of the stakes have been on Newsom not being recalled,” a Paddy Power representative told This website.

“And bettors are growing more confident by the second that he won’t be bothered by an unseated Arnold Schwarzenegger-style.

“In fact, we just placed a four-figure bet on Newsom not being recalled at 1-33, implying a chance of 97.1 percent, implying that someone out there is almost as convinced as the man himself that he’s not going anywhere.”

The odds of Newsom being successfully recalled on Tuesday are 9-1, according to Paddy Power.

Betfair, a British bookmaker, has also backed Newsom, saying that his chances have altered in his favor after significant Democratic heavyweights stepped forward to support him.

“Gavin Newsom’s position is continuing to strengthen, as he is currently 1-33 not to be recalled, up from 1-8 on Monday,” a Betfair spokeswoman stated.

“At the outset of the week, the California governor was 4-1 to be recalled, but he is now 9-1 after President Joe Biden and the Democrats rallied around him.”

According to the research site FiveThirtyEight, Elder has not performed much better in subsequent surveys, with Newsom leading by 16.6% on average.

Even before the in-person voting began, conservative radio presenter Elder appeared to foresee his own demise, despite the fact that he was facing heavy odds.

Prior to Tuesday’s election, visitors to Elder’s official website were routed to an election fraud page that claimed “instances of unauthorized ballots have been identified.”

“Statistical analyses used to uncover fraud in elections performed in third-world countries,” according to another section of the website (such as Russia, Venezuela and Iran). This is a condensed version of the information.