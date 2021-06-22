According to the new Lord Advocate, I shall conduct an assessment of my function and provide “necessary assistance.”

Dorothy Bain QC, who won the first murder conviction against serial killer Peter Tobin, was named to the position, while Ruth Charteris QC was named Solicitor General, the second most senior position in Scotland’s prosecution service.

For the first time, Scotland’s two top legal positions are held by women at the same moment.

Both ladies were sworn in before a bench of three justices chaired by Lord President Lord Carloway at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Ms Bain described being Scotland’s Lord Advocate as “a huge privilege,” adding that she was “blessed to have such a competent lawyer serving as Solicitor General for Scotland.”

“Interest in the roles and work of Law Officers has never been higher, and the First Minister has committed to a review of the Lord Advocate’s functions,” she said. I will provide all necessary support to that review.

“The faith that a society places in public prosecutors is the most important that it can confer. I take that obligation seriously and pledge to do everything in my power to fulfill this important public service.

“The significant cases I’ve worked on have solidified my confidence in the value of prosecutors’ public service in delivering justice to communities, providing victims a voice in court, and preserving the rights of persons accused of crimes.

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on the criminal justice system, and efforts are already underway to recover, rejuvenate, and reform the way it runs.

“I will lead Scotland’s prosecutors as they collaborate with the legal profession, courts service, judiciary, and others to build a contemporary, responsive system that will serve Scotland’s people for centuries to come.”

